Lexington mayor vetoes industrial solar on farmland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday that she will veto the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council’s narrow 8-7 vote allowing industrial-scale solar projects on Fayette County farmland.

In a statement, Gorton said the ordinance would set a “gigantic precedent” by opening agricultural land to industrial use, arguing that once the door is opened, “it’s hard to close.”

The measure would have allowed solar facilities as a conditional use in agriculturally zoned areas, covering up to 1% of Fayette County, or nearly 2,000 acres

Watch: Council approves solar facilities on farmland

Lexington council approves solar facilities on Fayette County farmland

Gorton’s office noted that both the Planning Commission and planning staff opposed the ordinance because it conflicts with the purpose of the agricultural zone, which is intended to preserve rural character and discourage urban development.

The mayor said she respected the council’s efforts and support for renewable energy but believes vetoing the measure is “the right thing to do.”

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