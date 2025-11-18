Madison County family files lawsuit after teen son dies in I-75 truck crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County family is suing a Virginia trucking company and its driver after a devastating crash on Interstate 75 that killed their 16-year-old son in July.

LEX 18 previously reported that Rico Brown Jr. was driving northbound on Interstate 75 in Madison County on July 20, with his two children, when their vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer. The impact caused their Chevrolet Silverado to spin out of control and crash into another truck.

Police reported that 16-year-old Tristan Brown was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died later that day from his injuries. His father Rico, sister, and mother Lindsey Brown all sustained severe injuries.

The lawsuit, filed in Madison Circuit Court, names Hills Trucking Company and driver David Turner as defendants. According to court documents, Turner was cited by Kentucky State Police for "inattentive or distracted driving" following the crash.

The lawsuit alleges Turner failed to brake in the 30 seconds leading up to the collision, striking the family's pickup truck at around 66 mph while driving a 79,420-pound tractor-trailer. Data from the truck's black box recorder showed Turner only applied the brakes after the collision occurred, the lawsuit read.

"The driver was operating his CMV and all of his focus was not on the road," the police citation stated.

The crash occurred in a construction work zone with multiple warning signs displaying "ROAD WORK," "PREPARE TO STOP," "STOPPED TRAFFIC AHEAD," and "REDUCED SPEED." Weather conditions were clear with good visibility at the time of the accident, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Hills Trucking Company maintains a vehicle "out-of-service" rate significantly higher than the national average.

Following the crash, Kentucky State Police discovered the truck had a cracked brake drum that rendered the vehicle out of service under state and federal regulations. The lawsuit alleges this mechanical issue would have impacted Turner's ability to stop and control the vehicle.

The complaint also claims Hills Trucking knew or should have known about Turner's "dangerous driving and criminal record," including charges for drinking in public, possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, and operating commercial vehicles while unqualified.

The family is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for wrongful death, negligence, and gross negligence.

