Tennessee man accused of killing KSP trooper during traffic stop enters not guilty plea

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Tennessee man accused of shooting and killing Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Philips during a traffic stop entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

Emonnie Dion Branch, 51 entered the plea during his arraignment in Warren Circuit Court. The court appointed the Department of Public Advocacy to represent Branch, according to an arraignment order filed Oct. 27.

Branch, 51, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on charges of murder of a first responder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

PAST COVERAGE: Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal shooting of Kentucky State Police trooper

Grand jury indicts man charged in fatal shooting of Kentucky State Police trooper

Branch is accused of shooting and killing Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop along Interstate 65 in Warren County on Sept. 28.

According to a criminal complaint previously obtained by LEX News, Phillips stopped a bluish-gray Honda Civic with an expired temporary tag near Mile Marker 38 on I-65 northbound around 1:15 p.m. Investigators said an in-car camera recorded the interaction.

The complaint states Phillips approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was the only person inside. Investigators allege two gunshots were fired, causing Phillips to collapse before the vehicle drove away and continued north on I-65.

Investigators later traced the temporary tag to someone who told authorities the Honda belonged to Branch and provided investigators with a phone number associated with him. Authorities conducted an emergency ping of the phone and located Branch in Jefferson County.

Investigators said they located the Honda and observed a shell casing in the back seat and blood on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Branch is scheduled to return to Warren Circuit Court on Feb. 12, 2027, at 10 a.m. for a pretrial/status conference.

WATCH: Russell Springs community gathers to honor KSP Trooper Hayden Phillips after fatal shooting