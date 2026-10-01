Complaint reveals new details on moments leading up to state trooper's death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A criminal complaint filed in Warren County District Court is providing new details about the moments investigators say led up to the death of a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Covering Kentucky Suspect in KY State Trooper's shooting death had lengthy criminal background Kayleigh Randle

Investigators allege Emonnie Dion Branch, of Portland, Tennessee, shot and killed Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Warren County on Sept. 28.

According to the complaint, Trooper Hayden Phillips stopped a bluish-gray Honda Civic with an expired temporary tag near Mile Marker 38 on I-65 northbound at about 1:15 p.m. Investigators say an in-car camera recorded the interaction. The complaint states Phillips approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was the sole occupant. Authorities allege two gunshots were fired, causing Phillips to collapse before the vehicle drove away and continued northbound on Interstate 65.

Investigators later traced the temporary tag to an individual who, according to the complaint, told authorities the Honda Civic belonged to Emonnie Dion Branch and provided a phone number associated with him.

The complaint states investigators conducted an emergency ping of that phone number and located Branch in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Authorities say they found the Honda Civic and observed a shell casing in the back seat and blood on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, Branch has been charged with the murder of a police officer. The allegations are contained in a criminal complaint, and the case remains pending in court.

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