Franklin County man accused of setting fire to home with sons inside indicted for murder, arson

Franklin County Detention Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dustin Fields, the Franklin County man accused of setting fire to a home where his two children were inside, has been indicted on murder and arson charges.

According to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators served a search warrant on the home on June 9 and "spent four days sifting through over 7,000 pounds of fire debris collecting valuable evidence."

Fields was indicted on Wednesday on two counts of capital murder, one count of first degree arson, and two counts of torture of a dog. He remains lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Fields is accused of setting fire to the home in April while knowing his sons, 13-year-old Bently Maxwell Fields and 15-year-old Rylan Austin Fields, were inside.

