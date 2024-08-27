Man convicted in 2022 DUI crash that killed London Police officer sentenced

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man found guilty earlier this month of killing London police officer Logan Medlock was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Casey Byrd was driving drunk when he hit Medlock head-on in October of 2022, according to Kentucky State Police. Medlock was on duty and died at the scene.

"We had a little bit of relief that justice had been served but obviously it doesn't bring back the fact that we lost one of our brothers," said Officer Hobie Daugherty.

Daugherty said August 26 would have been Medlock's 28th birthday.

"It's a hole that's never going to be filled, but it is a step towards healing," said Daugherty.

Data shows that in Kentucky, 17% of all deadly accidents are due to impaired drivers. Daugherty says the London Police Department is trying to reduce that number.

"We have had an increase in impaired driving arrests, and that's our way of trying to keep everybody safe," said Daugherty.

The message is this - don't drive impaired.

"We don't want anybody to ever have to go through that, because it is a devastating tragedy," said Daugherty.