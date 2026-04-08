Man convicted in officer's 2010 fatal hit and run is arraigned on new charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man previously convicted of killing a Lexington police officer in 2010 was arraigned on new charges Wednesday afternoon in Fayette County District Court.

As Glenn Doneghy appeared by video from the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery, he repeatedly tried to interrupt the judge saying that he wanted to enter a not guilty plea.

Fayette District Judge Melissa Murphy raised her voice and responded, "I've already entered a plea of not guilty for you."

The charges stem from an incident on March 29 in which officers responded to the 700 block of North Broadway around 11 p.m. after a victim was stabbed, police reported.

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Investigators learned the victim left a nearby gas station and was followed by Doneghy. The two got into a verbal confrontation before Doneghy allegedly brandished a knife.

The victim reportedly tried to leave but was stabbed near West Seventh Street and Elsmere Alley. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives determined Doneghy also robbed the Speedway on North Broadway

Doneghy was previously convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of Lexington Police Officer Bryan Durman. Durman, who had been with the department for two years, was killed in a hit-and-run while investigating a noise complaint in April 2010, LEX 18 previously reported.

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Doneghy fled the scene of that crash but was eventually arrested and convicted. He was released from prison in May 2019 under mandatory reentry supervision.

Doneghy returns to court April 14 for another hearing on his assault and robbery charges.