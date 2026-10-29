Measles cases increase to more than 200 in ongoing Kentucky outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health confirmed 201 cases of measles Thursday. At least 11 people have been hospitalized in the ongoing outbreak.

Health officials said most of the cases were identified primarily in close-knit, under-vaccinated communities in several counties, including 56 in Laurel County, 15 in Bath County and 4 in Jessamine County.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health publishes updated county case counts Monday through Friday, on its website here.

According to State Officials, 2026 marks the worst outbreak of measles since 1991.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and rash. Koplik spots (tiny white spots inside the mouth) can appear 2 to 3 days after symptoms begin. Some people who become sick with measles also get a serious lung infection, such as pneumonia.

According to health officials, vaccination is the best protection from measles. Health officials said the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe, effective, and widely available in Kentucky. To get the MMR vaccine, contact your doctor or your local health department.

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