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Kentucky couple arrested after police seize meth, fentanyl in drug bust

Top stories in Lexington on Oct. 29, 2026
Kentucky State Police Generic
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police arrested two people on Thursday after troopers said they found a large amount of suspected illegal drugs inside a home in Elkhorn City.

State Police said troopers found the drugs at the couple's home on Mill Mountain Branch. According to KSP, troopers seized approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine and 14 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Keshia Adkins, 40, and Jordan Clark, 31, were both arrested in connection with the seizure.

Both Adkins and Clark are charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl).

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