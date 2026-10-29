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8 arrests made in Monticello storage building damage case

Top stories in Lexington on Oct. 29, 2026
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WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Monticello Police Department has announced the arrests of a total of eight suspects in connection to a theft and damage case at the Country Farm and Home storage building, formerly known as the old Beldin's building.

Officers said the suspects are charged with:

  • Burglary in the Third Degree
  • Theft by Unlawful Taking — More Than $10,000
  • Engaging in Organized Crime

The suspects charged are:

  • Harley Gregory
  • Erica Casey
  • Michael Stephenson
  • Jason Casada
  • Brian Casada
  • Thomas Lyons
  • Julie Towery
  • Charles Green

Investigators said the group allegedly damaged the Country Farm building, stole several items, and then allegedly tried to sell a "suspicious" amount of copper and scrap metal to a recycling business.

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