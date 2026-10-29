8 arrests made in Monticello storage building damage case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Monticello Police Department has announced the arrests of a total of eight suspects in connection to a theft and damage case at the Country Farm and Home storage building, formerly known as the old Beldin's building.

Officers said the suspects are charged with:



Burglary in the Third Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking — More Than $10,000

Engaging in Organized Crime

The suspects charged are:



Harley Gregory

Erica Casey

Michael Stephenson

Jason Casada

Brian Casada

Thomas Lyons

Julie Towery

Charles Green



Investigators said the group allegedly damaged the Country Farm building, stole several items, and then allegedly tried to sell a "suspicious" amount of copper and scrap metal to a recycling business.

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