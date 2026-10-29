8 arrests made in Monticello storage building damage case

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Monticello Police Department has announced the arrests of a total of eight suspects in connection to a theft and damage case at the Country Farm and Home storage building, formerly known as the old Beldin's building.
Officers said the suspects are charged with:
- Burglary in the Third Degree
- Theft by Unlawful Taking — More Than $10,000
- Engaging in Organized Crime
The suspects charged are:
- Harley Gregory
- Erica Casey
- Michael Stephenson
- Jason Casada
- Brian Casada
- Thomas Lyons
- Julie Towery
- Charles Green
Investigators said the group allegedly damaged the Country Farm building, stole several items, and then allegedly tried to sell a "suspicious" amount of copper and scrap metal to a recycling business.
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