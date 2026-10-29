Search warrant reveals new details in investigation of man accused of killing KSP trooper

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Newly obtained court records reveal more about the evidence Kentucky State Police investigators say they recovered while investigating the fatal shooting of Trooper Hayden Phillips during a traffic stop along Interstate 65.

Emonnie Dion Branch, 51, is accused of killing Trooper Hayden Phillips on Sept. 28. Emonnie Dion Branch pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to charges of murder of a first responder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a search warrant filed in Warren County, investigators seized an Apple iPhone from a 2017 Honda Civic as part of the investigation. Police sought access to data on the phone as they investigated allegations of murder and drug trafficking.

The affidavit provides additional details about what investigators say they found when they searched the Honda.

Investigators said they located two spent shell casings, along with suspected narcotics inside a Cheetos bag. The affidavit states the suspected drugs were packaged in three separate baggies. Investigators also reported finding a digital scale and multiple plastic baggies. The investigating officer wrote that he believed the white powder was consistent with cocaine.

The search warrant also provides more detail about how investigators say they connected Emonnie Dion Branch to the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Trooper Hayden Phillips stopped a bluish-gray Honda Civic near Mile Marker 38 on I-65 northbound because it had an expired temporary tag. Investigators said his in-car camera showed him approaching the passenger side and speaking with the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle. The affidavit states two shots were then seen on the video before Phillips collapsed and fell backward. The Honda then drove away.

Investigators traced the temporary tag to another vehicle and eventually identified Emonnie Dion Branch as a known associate of the person to whom the tag belonged. Records showed a 2017 gray Honda Civic was registered to Emonnie Dion Branch, according to the affidavit.

The person associated with the temporary tag told police the Honda belonged to Emonnie Dion Branch. The affidavit states that while with investigators, that person called Emonnie Dion Branch and asked why he was using the temporary tag, and Emonnie Dion Branch hung up. That person later received a call from someone identified as "Ski," who allegedly said Emonnie Dion Branch had told him he was "on the run," according to the affidavit.

Investigators used emergency phone pings to locate Emonnie Dion Branch in Jefferson County in a bluish-gray Honda Civic.

The warrant allowed investigators to conduct a forensic examination of the iPhone, including its calls, text messages, photos, videos, deleted data, web history, application data and location information from Aug. 29 through Sept. 29. Court records indicate an extraction of the phone was conducted.

Emonnie Dion Branch is scheduled to return to Warren Circuit Court on Feb. 12, 2027, for a pretrial/status conference.