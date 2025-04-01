New Circle Road crashes by the numbers: Over 160 injured in the last 12 months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people were killed in two separate crashes on New Circle Road on Monday, one becoming the deadliest crash in Lexington in nearly four years.

The crashes, which happened near Georgetown Roadand Liberty Road, served as a reminder for drivers of the life-or-death nature of driving.

"It's kind of gotten a lot worse, especially with all this going on between here to Leestown," said Brandon Garrett, who drives on New Circle every day.

From stoplights to construction zones, the state highway is notorious for getting drivers worked up during their commute.

"Everyone wants to wait till the last minute to merge, and it gets a little nerve-wracking when people do that, especially with traffic cones and all those barriers built up," Garrett said.

In the last year, state police data shows over 160 people have been injured in crashes on New Circle Road.

Roughly 63% of those crashes happened on the north and east sides of New Circle Road between Newtown Pike and Richmond Road.

Monday's wreck near Georgetown Road occurred within a work zone. The Lexington Fire Department revealed two construction workers were injured in the wreck that also led to the death of a driver.

"We can get into who's responsible for all the crashes and which way, but the reality is they're happening. They need to be reduced," said Chad LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors.

LaRue is urging people to pay attention at all times and obey posted signs in active work zones on the road.

"Approach the day or approach the travel with patience, approach it with empathy, remind yourself that it's not only you that's being impacted, but it's also your, your fellow traveler, and it's also those folks in the work zone trying to perform the work," he said.

In 2024, the minimum fine for speeding in a work zone in Kentucky increased to $500. Depending on the violation, drivers may also have their license revoked.

A bill awaiting Governor Andy Beshear's signature was also passed this legislative session, allowing KYTC to begin a pilot program to install speeding cameras in work zones in Kentucky. The cameras would allow the state to issue automated citations to drivers going 10 m.p.h. over the posted speed limit.