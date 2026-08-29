ONE Lexington releases statement regarding weekend violence, including 2 homicides

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday morning, just hours after four shootings occurred over the course of seven hours, ONE Lexington released a statement regarding the ongoing violence this weekend, which included two fatalities.

ONE Lexington, a citywide initiative that aims to reduce gun violence, confirmed on Saturday that since the beginning of July, Lexington has witnessed 20 non-fatal shootings and four homicides.

The City of Lexington went over 190 days without a homicide, with a streak broken on Aug. 15 when 18-year-old Jametrius Griffin allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Di'Zhon Robertson at Charles Young Park during East End Day.

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According to the Lexington Police Department, four shootings took place between Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving two injured and two deceased.

The first shooting investigation began on Friday, Aug. 28 at 9:45 p.m. when a male victim entered a Lexington hospital suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Second, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, police responded to the 300 block of Redding Road for a subject down. When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim who was suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Lexington hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The third shooting investigation began around 3:25 a.m. Saturday when police responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a shooting report. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was later transported to a Lexington hospital for treatment.

The fourth shooting investigation began around 4:15 a.m. Saturday when Lexington police officers responded to the 100 block of Cross Keys road for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Individuals with information on any of the reported shootings are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-2600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020 or online at this link.

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In his statement, Devine Carama, the director of ONE Lexington, encourages residents to contact the Lexington Crisis Response Coordinator for emotional assistance, which can be done at this link.

Read Carama's full statement, which was posted on social media, below.