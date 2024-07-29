'Our ultimate goal is independence': Family of Officer Wilt provides recovery update

The family of Officer Nickolas Wilt provided an update on his recovery progress after the Louisville Metro Police Department officer was critically injured in a mass shooting at the Old National Bankin downtown Louisville in April 2023 and was ultimately released from the hospital in July 2023.

Wilt's family reported on Facebook that Nick "is doing well and, most importantly, still loving life. He's happy, constantly joking, smiling, and laughing with us."

His family noted that Nick is walking, talking, and eating well with the help of in-home treatment. They added that he uses a cane for stability, "but can do well without it."

Further, his left arm still has functional issues and the family detailed that he's had "a couple of seizures a month, which we are working to control." In addition, the family noted that they were told that if "seizures develop this late in the healing process, they're more than likely going to be with him for the rest of his life."

Wilt's family added that Nick has a service dog, Luke, that was donated to him for assistance in everyday life. Luke, the family noted, is still in training but visited Nick last week, "and they immediately connected."

"Our ultimate goal for Nick is independence. For example, he wants to move to his very own house and live his own life independently," Wilt's family stated.

The family went on to thank Nick's caregivers who assisted him with his recovery progress.

"Overall, Nick is doing great and feels your daily love and support. Keep the love and prayers coming. We share the beautiful comments with Nick every time we see them," the post from Wilt's family concluded.