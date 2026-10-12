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Pedestrian killed in semi-truck crash at Eastern Kentucky gas station

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 12, 2026
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LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A pedestrian was killed in a Monday morning crash at a gas station in Eastern Kentucky, according to the Louisa Police Department.

Officers said the crash involved a semi-truck leaving the fuel pumps at Falls Creek Exxon. They said the truck hit the pedestrian just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Investigators are processing the scene.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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