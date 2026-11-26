ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thanksgiving is often centered around food, family and gratitude. In Morehead, one nonprofit is working to make sure people who may not have a traditional place to celebrate can still find a meal and a sense of community.

MoreLove hosted its third Community Thanksgiving on Thursday at First Baptist Church in Morehead. The free meal included traditional Thanksgiving food along with vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free options.

MoreLove co-founder Eli Banks described the organization as a nonprofit serving marginalized people in Morehead and the greater Appalachian region. Banks said people from different backgrounds came together to establish MoreLove in 2024 after recognizing a need for additional support.

The Community Thanksgiving has been part of that effort from the beginning. Banks said it was the group’s first initiative, created before MoreLove had settled on a name or even had a logo.

For MoreLove member and volunteer Cameron Jenkins, sharing a meal is an important part of Thanksgiving.

“Centering around sharing a meal together is something that's really important and it's special to this holiday,” Jenkins said.

But organizers say the gathering is intended to provide more than a hot meal.

“To me it's really just about safety and it's a safe place to explore myself, explore other identities, and allow other people to feel safe,” Jenkins said.

For Banks, the mission behind the gathering is also personal.

Banks said they came out as queer and pansexual while in college and experienced Thanksgivings when they did not have a place to go.

“I was very unaffirmed on Thanksgiving. So this particularly does hit very close to home to me,” Banks said.

Banks said some LGBTQ+ people may spend the holidays away from family members who do not affirm them or with whom they do not feel safe.

“A lot of times we don't get to spend time with our families over the holidays, we aren't affirmed by them. We aren't safe with them, so we're alone,” Banks said.

Banks said the gathering can also provide a place for college students and international students who are unable to travel home for Thanksgiving.

MoreLove’s work extends beyond the annual Thanksgiving meal. Banks said the organization has committees focused on advocacy, direct support, entertainment and multicultural outreach. Its efforts include LGBTQ+ support groups, gender-affirming resource distribution, stocking community blessing boxes and other programs.

Banks said MoreLove hopes to continue using the experiences of its members to support others in the community.

“We believe at MoreLove that lived experience can be expertise,” Banks said.

If you want to learn more about MoreLove here is there website. MoreLove Home – A Morehead Kentucky nonprofit serving marginalized folks.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv