Police investigate 'suspicious' Mount Vernon house fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police are investigating a house fire on Poplar Street in Mount Vernon after the fire department said there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the origin of the fire.

Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Mount Vernon Fire

According to the fire department, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames were seen coming from the home when they arrived.

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