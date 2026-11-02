Police investigate 'suspicious' Mount Vernon house fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police are investigating a house fire on Poplar Street in Mount Vernon after the fire department said there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the origin of the fire.
According to the fire department, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames were seen coming from the home when they arrived.
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