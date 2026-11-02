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Police investigate 'suspicious' Mount Vernon house fire

Top stories for Lexington on November 2nd, 2026
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ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police are investigating a house fire on Poplar Street in Mount Vernon after the fire department said there are "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the origin of the fire.

Mount Vernon Fire October 2 2026.png
Mount Vernon Fire

According to the fire department, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames were seen coming from the home when they arrived.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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