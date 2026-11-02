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KSP: IAN Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy in Lawrence County

IAN Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Louisa
Kentucky State Police
IAN Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Louisa
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LOUISA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police have issued an IAN Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Louisa.

Police said Roman Heilman was last seen on Tadpole Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Roman is described as a white male, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds. He has shoulder-length light blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to KSP, Roman may be wearing a plaid green coat with red and white monster truck pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Roman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421 or call 911.

Police said additional updates will be released through social media and local media outlets.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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