KSP: IAN Alert issued for missing 6-year-old boy in Lawrence County

LOUISA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police have issued an IAN Alert for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday afternoon in Louisa.

Police said Roman Heilman was last seen on Tadpole Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Roman is described as a white male, approximately 3 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds. He has shoulder-length light blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to KSP, Roman may be wearing a plaid green coat with red and white monster truck pajama pants.

Anyone with information about Roman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 606-928-6421 or call 911.

Police said additional updates will be released through social media and local media outlets.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.