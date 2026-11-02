Stanford residents asked to limit water usage

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Stanford Water and Sewer Department is asking customers to conserve water, after a lack of rainfall and continued dry conditions.

Officials said the community's water supply is a valuable resource. According to the department, there are several steps people can take to cut back on water usage including:



Limiting outdoor watering and lawn irrigation.

Taking shorter showers.

Turn off the faucet when brushing teeth.

Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

Avoid washing vehicles and other nonessential outdoor water use.

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