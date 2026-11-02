Stanford residents asked to limit water usage

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Stanford Water and Sewer Department is asking customers to conserve water, after a lack of rainfall and continued dry conditions.
Officials said the community's water supply is a valuable resource. According to the department, there are several steps people can take to cut back on water usage including:
- Limiting outdoor watering and lawn irrigation.
- Taking shorter showers.
- Turn off the faucet when brushing teeth.
- Only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.
- Avoid washing vehicles and other nonessential outdoor water use.
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