KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Representative U.S. House Hal Rogers has won his campaign for reelection in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Rogers was first elected in 1981, and with Tuesday's win, has been elected to the seat for 24 consecutive term. He is longest-serving member in the US House.

Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to US House District 5

The district is made up of 24 southeastern Kentucky counties.

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