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Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to US House District 5

Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to US House District 5
Harold Rogers
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on budget on Capitol Hill, March 27, 2019, in Washington. Rogers apologized for using an expletive when Rep. Joyce Beatty asked him to put his mask on while in the Capitol. The Ohio Democrat says Rogers told her to “kiss his ass” during an altercation on the way to vote Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Beatty says Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, poked her in her back before using the expletive. Rogers says in a statement that he met with Beatty to apologize and that his words “were not acceptable.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Harold Rogers
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KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Representative U.S. House Hal Rogers has won his campaign for reelection in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Rogers was first elected in 1981, and with Tuesday's win, has been elected to the seat for 24 consecutive term. He is longest-serving member in the US House.

Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to US House District 5

The district is made up of 24 southeastern Kentucky counties.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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