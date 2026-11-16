Training exercise becomes real-life rescue after hiker falls on Kentucky trail

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A training exercise in Wolfe County turned into a real-life rescue operation when a hiker fell down a trail.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team said they were working on their annual technical rope rescue training at Chimney Top Overlook Saturday when they were called to help the nearby hiker.

Crews said the person was injured in the fall and that it was a good reminder of why training is important.

The team was able to get the person to a medical team for treatment.

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