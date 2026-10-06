Police: 2020 death of 7-year-old Allen County child reclassified as a homicide

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The 2020 death of seven-year-old Revelin Meador in Fountain Run is now being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force said it reopened the case in early October.

Meador died on August 1, 2020, on Celsor Road. The Task Force said it officially reclassified the case as a homicide investigation after the recovery and analysis of newly secured information and evidence.

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force Revelin Meador

Detective Robert Smith is leading the investigation. The Task Force is calling on the public to help in the case. The Task Force said if you lived near, traveled, or visited Celsor Road around August 2020, you're asked to contact the Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force by calling the Scottsville Police Department at 270-606-5220.