BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Leiah Wainscott, organizer of Suitcases for Foster, collects suitcases and other items that are distributed to organizations serving children and families in foster care.

Wainscott said donations have continued coming in throughout the year.

“They are flooding in even more actually. I just dropped off the last set of donations to Gateway Children's Home and Hope Hill,” Wainscott said.

She said about 200 suitcases have already been donated, with more expected following Saturday’s Suitcases for Fosters event.

Garrett Simmons, who works with Hope Hill, said the donations help the organization provide needed items to foster children and families, particularly during the holiday season.

“This event is one of the most impactful events we have through the year for what it's set out to accomplish,” Simmons said. “Able to give the foster kids and the families in our organization things that they need, especially around the holidays.

Now in its third year, Wainscott said the effort started with a simple conversation at a charity event.

“I made a comment towards my colleague Jacob, and I was like, ‘Man, I wish they did stuff like this for foster kids.’ And he said, ‘Do it,’” Wainscott said.

The mission is personal for Wainscott. She spent part of her childhood in foster care, moving from home to home and carrying her belongings with her.

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“Every home that I was in, I had the trash bag,” Wainscott said.

She said having a suitcase instead could have changed the way she viewed those moves.

“If somebody gave me a suitcase, I feel like it would have morphed my mind into thinking, ‘I'm traveling. I am on a journey,’” Wainscott said.

Saturday’s event will combine the suitcase drive with Wainscott’s profession. People can bring a new or gently used suitcase containing a toy or activity and receive a free tattoo. Six tattoo artists are expected to participate in the event.

For Wainscott, the goal is to turn those donations into something that can make a permanent impact on children experiencing foster care.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv