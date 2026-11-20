LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For most of Chester Hukle's life, Southland Lanes has served as his second home.

"It's fun to come out and see everybody and enjoy the bowling alley," he told LEX News' Evelyn Schultz.

The 32-year-old from Nicholasville bowls twice a week, carrying on a tradition that began as a child when he bowled with his mother Janice.

Hukle says he was hooked from the start. Today, bowling isn't just his hobby; each spare and strike represent what he's overcome.

Born with a complex heart defect including a single ventricle and tricuspid atresia, doctors told Hukle when he was young to avoid contact sports.

"Because it would mess up everything in my heart, because it's built completely different than a lot of people," he explained.

Hukle's heart journey began when he was just a baby, at UK Hospital.

"I had my first heart surgery when I was 18 months old, and then I had another heart surgery when I was 31," he said.

His most recent surgery at Cincinnati Children's was in June 2025, as doctors worked to fix his abnormal heart rhythms.

Hukle's care at both hospitals is thanks to a partnership between Cincinnati Children's and Golisano Children's at UK - the Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program. The collaboration allows the facilities to provide coordinated, specialized heart care for patients across Kentucky and the region. In addition, the Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program provides continued care for teens and adults.

For Hukle, last year's surgery recovery prevented him from bowling for several months, but it couldn't keep him away from the lanes for good.

"I told the doctors and the nurses and stuff like, 'When can I get back to bowling?' And then finally I was able to get more healthy, and back in September I was able to bowl," he said.

Hukle even got to bowl with members of his care team, showing them how it's done. The group included his cardiologist, Dr. Douglas Schneider, as well as Dr. David Morales, Dr. Kyle Riggs, Dr. Shaun Mohan, pacemaker nurse Megan O'Mara, and UK social worker Rachel Brashear.

In his lifetime, Hukle has recorded nine perfect games. Now he's focused on taking care of his health and staying active — day by day, and pin by pin.

He's working up to his ultimate goal, bowling an 800 series. Hukle also works on his mini farm in Nicholasville with his brother.

Sadly, his mother died earlier this year, but he keeps bowling to honor her memory.