LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Like Fiona's millions of fans worldwide, former LEX News anchor Lauren Minor has fond memories of watching Fiona grow up, including visiting her hippo habitat with her own young boys.

"She's an underdog that we've watched her journey from the very beginning, starting in 2017, and you do build a connection," Minor told LEX News Friday. "I definitely think that's the hardest part. It's just like your kids and the memories there that you'll always cherish."

Minor, who now lives and works in the Queen City, says Fiona made a mark on the Tri-State since the moment she was born six weeks premature, at just 29 pounds.

Soon, Fiona's story of resilience in the face of hardship captured hearts everywhere. Minor recalled meeting Fiona for the first time.

"I remember just like how little she was, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she is, first of all, the cutest hippo I've ever seen," she said. "I never thought I would say that, but I'm like, 'She is so cute.'"

Nearly a decade later, Minor says Fiona never lost her spunk and friendly nature, which made her a global celebrity.

"When you would go there, she would come right up to the window, and it was almost like she was looking into your soul," Minor said. "And I think that's why people built such a good connection with her because she was so interactive."

It's that connection that makes Fiona's loss so heartbreaking, for Cincinnati and beyond.

"She just had this connection with the visitors, with her staff that I don't think you get with a lot of the other zoo animals," she said.