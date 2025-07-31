Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Road leading to sheriff's office to be named after fallen Scott Co. Deputy Caleb Conley

Caleb Conley
Scott County Sheriff's Office
Caleb Conley
Posted
and last updated

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a meeting on July 24, the Scott County Fiscal Court approved naming a road that leads to the Scott County Sheriff's Office Caleb Conley Way after the deputy who died in the line of duty in May 2023.

During the meeting, Scott County leaders pointed out the connected between the address number of the sheriff's office and Deputy Conley's unit number - both 240.

In April 2025, a permanent sign was unveiled to honor Deputy Caleb Conley on U.S. Highway 62, now designated as the Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley Memorial Highway.

Screenshot 2025-01-29 181239.png

Covering Kentucky

Former sheriff reacts to sentencing of Scott Co. deputy’s killer

Caleb Barnes

LEX 18 previously reported that in 2023, Conley was killed while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-75.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18