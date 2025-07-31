Road leading to sheriff's office to be named after fallen Scott Co. Deputy Caleb Conley

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At a meeting on July 24, the Scott County Fiscal Court approved naming a road that leads to the Scott County Sheriff's Office Caleb Conley Way after the deputy who died in the line of duty in May 2023.

During the meeting, Scott County leaders pointed out the connected between the address number of the sheriff's office and Deputy Conley's unit number - both 240.

In April 2025, a permanent sign was unveiled to honor Deputy Caleb Conley on U.S. Highway 62, now designated as the Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley Memorial Highway.

LEX 18 previously reported that in 2023, Conley was killed while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-75.