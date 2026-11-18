GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A series of technology disruptions across the United States is raising cybersecurity concerns, particularly as outages have affected services ranging from airlines to banks and major websites.

“We've never experienced anything on such a wide scale like this,” said Tom Ramsey, chief visionary officer of CK Tactical Security Incorporated.

Ramsey has decades of experience in the security field and spent eight years in the military. He said the recent string of technology problems has caught his attention, although there has been no confirmation that the incidents are connected or the result of a coordinated cyberattack.

Ramsey said his first major concern came when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop following a telecommunications issue.

“The real first red flag for me was when you talk about cybersecurity and secure cyber attacks was the [FAA] stoppage,” Ramsey said. “When the United States says we're gonna ground every plane that's in the air and if you're in the air you're going to land and not take back off. That was the first red flag.”

The disruptions continued Monday, when customers at major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Capital One reported problems accessing accounts and delays with transactions.

Reports also emerged of malicious JavaScript being injected into 178 major websites, including Zoom, CNN, IKEA and Peacock.

On Tuesday, the National Security Agency also experienced an outage that it attributed to a technical problem involving software patching.

While the incidents have raised questions about cybersecurity, the script does not establish that the outages are related. Ramsey said he believes more information from the federal government would help the public better understand the situation and protect themselves.

“I think it would be really helpful if our government would put out something,” Ramsey said. “Say, hey, this is what we know, this is what's going on, then maybe, you know, the more informed you are, the better that you can protect yourselves.”

Ramsey also encourages people to limit the amount of personal information they share online and to use reputable cybersecurity software on their devices.

“Just do everything you can and trust that the folks in our government, the financial institutions, you know, the people who make the chips that go in our laptops and phones and everything are doing everything they can to protect information the best they can,” Ramsey said. “But really I think it's up to us as individuals to just do the best that we can.”

The FAA's statement regarding recent telecommunication issues:

"The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds. The system is stable, and operations are returning to normal." Federal Aviation Administration

NSA's statement on network issues:

"The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA's infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events." National Security Agency/Central Security Service

JP Morgan Chase released a statement following bank outages:

JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems – there is no evidence this is cyber-related. It is taking longer than usual to service some customers. Where we were party to a transaction involving other banks, those banks may have been impacted, but this is not a systemic issue. Customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We’re working diligently to resolve this by the end of the day today. — Chase (@Chase) November 16, 2026

Optimizely statement:

"Earlier today, Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects. We've fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects. We've also taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered." Optimizely

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.