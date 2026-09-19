Spotlight on Jessamine County, where there's a lot to love

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — From hometown businesses and heroes, to a growing downtown and the next generation finding its place, there's a lot to love about what's happening in Jessamine County. LEX News is taking you through the businesses, places and people that make it what it is today.

Watch our full 'Spotlight on Jessamine County' below.

Spotlight on Jessamine County

Asbury University in Wilmore marks growth with new buildings, programs and record enrollment

Asbury University in Wilmore has been shaping students academically and spiritually since 1890, and the school is showing no signs of slowing down.

From modernized classrooms to a student-run coffee shop called The HICCUP, the university prides itself on preparing students for both career and life.

Spotlight on Jessamine County: What's New At Asbury University

Jessamine County's $18 million rec center set to open in February

The Nicholasville Jessamine County Community Recreation Center, located on John Preece Drive and accessible from the nearby East Nicholasville Bypass, is scheduled to open in February. The 59,000-square-foot facility sits on 110 acres adjacent to a turf field.

Nicholasville Jessamine County Community Recreation Center set to open in February

Nicholasville downtown revitalization brings new restaurants, retailers and a performance park

Downtown Nicholasville is experiencing a revival, with new restaurants, retailers and a performance park drawing residents and visitors to a Main Street that not long ago lacked both activity and amenities.

Nicholasville downtown revitalization brings new restaurants and retailers

Wilmore man spreads Pawpaw positivity with patch of native Kentucky fruit

A Jessamine County man has grown his love for Kentucky's native pawpaw fruit into an entire orchard, right in his front yard. patch of native Kentucky fruit

Creamy and custard-like, with hints of banana, mango, and pineapple, the pawpaw is actually native to Kentucky and much of the eastern United States.

Wilmore man spreads Pawpaw positivity with patch of native Kentucky fruit

Jessamine County primate sanctuary offers lifetime care for rescued monkeys and chimpanzees

A nonprofit sanctuary tucked into 30 acres of Jessamine County, Kentucky, has spent 40 years providing lifetime care for monkeys and chimpanzees rescued from situations they should never have been in.