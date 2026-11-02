Lexington police officer injured in early morning crash on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington police officer is recovering after a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 75 southbound, near mile marker 115 at Newtown Pike.

Police said a vehicle collided with a patrol vehicle around 7:35 a.m.

According to police, the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, but was cited for a minor traffic violation of allegedly driving without insurance.

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