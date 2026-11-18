MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Central Kentucky families looking for Christmas lights this holiday season have a new way to map out their trip.

The Surge Christmas Trail is an online map highlighting homes and businesses decorated for Christmas, giving families a way to plan a route and see holiday displays across the area.

“We wanted to give back to remind people of that time when you were a kid and you piled in the car with your family and went and looked at Christmas lights,” Surge Marketing Manager Collin McSweeney said.

The trail is designed to bring back the tradition of driving around neighborhoods in search of Christmas lights, while taking some of the guesswork out of where to go.

Families can use the online map to find participating displays and create their own route.

The Christmas Trail also includes a scavenger hunt for children. Families can look for holiday decorations including deer, Santa Claus and snowmen along the way.

There is also a coloring contest. Completed coloring pages can be brought back to Surge and displayed in the window.

Homeowners who have decorated their houses for Christmas can also sign up to become a stop on the trail. Once registered, their location will appear on the online map for families to find.

A small registration fee covers an ornament and a yard sign for participating locations.

McSweeney said the goal is to recreate some of the excitement families remember from searching for Christmas lights when they were younger.

“When you were getting in the car and just picking a random neighborhood and you see Santa on the roof or you see all these Christmas lights and like the wonder of it, that's something that I think everybody in the community can get behind,” McSweeney said.

Families interested in exploring the trail or registering their Christmas display can visit the Surge Christmas Trail website.

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