Suspect in deadly Berea bank shooting indicted in Madison County for murder, fleeing and evading

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — 19-year-old Brailen Weaver has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a Berea bank, Attorney General Russell Coleman said in release Wednesday.

According to the release, Weaver was indicted on two counts of murder (capital offense) and one count of fleeing and evading.

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Weaver allegedly walked into the U.S. Bank on the afternoon of April 30, shooting and killing 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer.

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Edwards, a teller, was close to celebrating her first wedding anniversary, while Switzer was a husband and father of three.

The indictment in Madison County are separate from the ongoing federal case against Weaver, which includes charges of attempted bank robbery and two counts of causing death with a firearm in the course of a crime of violence. He was indicted for those charges on May 27.