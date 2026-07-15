Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Suspect in deadly Berea bank shooting indicted in Madison County for murder, fleeing and evading

Featured Image Custom Edit (7).png
Woodford County Detention Center
Featured Image Custom Edit (7).png
Posted
and last updated

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — 19-year-old Brailen Weaver has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury on multiple charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a Berea bank, Attorney General Russell Coleman said in release Wednesday.

According to the release, Weaver was indicted on two counts of murder (capital offense) and one count of fleeing and evading.

Photo of Breanna Edwards

Covering Kentucky

Breanna Edwards' family finds ways to heal 8 weeks after deadly US Bank shooting

Ajay Patel

Weaver allegedly walked into the U.S. Bank on the afternoon of April 30, shooting and killing 35-year-old Breanna Edwards and 42-year-old Brian Switzer.

Featured Image Custom Edit (79).png

Covering Kentucky

Brian Switzer remembered as devoted father, man of faith, and community anchor

Ajay Patel

Edwards, a teller, was close to celebrating her first wedding anniversary, while Switzer was a husband and father of three.

The indictment in Madison County are separate from the ongoing federal case against Weaver, which includes charges of attempted bank robbery and two counts of causing death with a firearm in the course of a crime of violence. He was indicted for those charges on May 27.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18