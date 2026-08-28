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Fiery motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of road in Tates Creek

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LEX 18
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fiery motorcycle crash in Tates Creek.

The crash happened near the intersection of Tates Creek and Delong roads, per a traffic alert from the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Lexington police say a motorcycle and two vehicles crashed. The motorcycle and one of the vehicles had then caught fire, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington police.

Tates Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Ethel Drive and Delong Road, police say they expect Tates Creek Road at Delong to reopen before 9:40.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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