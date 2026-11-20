LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road and take to the skies this Thanksgiving, including more than 1 million Kentuckians, as travel officials urge people to plan ahead and prioritize safety.

AAA estimates about 81.5 million Americans will travel nationwide for the holiday, including approximately 1.046 million Kentuckians. About 96% of Kentucky travelers are expected to drive to their destinations.

While the number of travelers is expected to remain relatively steady compared to last year, higher gas prices and increased travel costs could make holiday trips more expensive.

AAA says gas prices have fallen from recent highs but remain significantly higher than they were last Thanksgiving.

"Your best bet is to get on the road early if you can," said Lori Weaver Hawkins of AAA. "Morning tends to be less busy than you get into those late afternoon hours can be especially busy."

AAA expects the busiest road travel days to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, along with the following Monday as travelers return home.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time for their trips, avoid distractions, wear seat belts and never drive impaired. AAA also reminds motorists to slow down and move over when approaching emergency responders and roadside crews.

Air travel is also expected to bring crowds to Central Kentucky.

At Blue Grass Airport, officials expect to see around 2,500 travelers each day throughout the holiday week.

"Certainly the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, same thing up to Wednesday, and then certainly the busiest days tend to be the Saturday and Sunday following Thanksgiving," said Amy Caudill, vice president of marketing at Blue Grass Airport.

Airport officials say larger crowds are expected beginning this evening and continuing through Thanksgiving.

Travelers flying out of Blue Grass Airport are encouraged to arrive about 90 minutes before their scheduled departure to allow enough time to navigate crowds and get through the airport.

Whether traveling by car or plane, officials say preparation can help make the holiday trip smoother and safer.

Before hitting the road, drivers should check their vehicles to make sure they are properly maintained and ready for the trip. AAA also recommends planning ahead for a safe, sober ride if alcohol is part of holiday celebrations.

With millions expected to travel, taking a few extra precautions can help everyone reach their holiday destinations safely.

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