Trial for KY man charged in connection to overdose deaths of 2 women delayed for 3rd time

(LEX NEWS) — The trial for a Kentucky man charged in connection to the overdose deaths of two women has been delayed for a third time, court documents reveal.

According to his indictment, Brian Epperson was indicted in October 2025 after he "knowingly and intentionally distribute(d) a detectable amount of methamphetamine," resulting in the deaths of Kristen Morris and Reacheal Dawson.

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Epperson plead not guilty to those charges in November 2025. He has also be connected to the 2024 overdose death of Hilory Davis, although he has not been charged in connection to her death.

According to a motion filed on Thursday, Epperson was set to appear in court for trial on August 3, after his previous trial dates of February 2 and May 6 were also continued.

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His new trial is currently scheduled to begin on November 2 at 8:30 a.m.