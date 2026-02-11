Troubled distillery joins Kentucky Bourbon Trail despite financial woes

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County distillery facing several million in unpaid bills and legal troubles has been added to the prestigious Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Limestone Farms Distilling Company, now operating as LF Heritage Distilling Company, joined the trail as one of 68 destinations across Kentucky despite owing as much as $5 million to various businesses and contractors, according to court and public records at the Scott County Clerk's Office.

In August, LEX 18 Investigates first reported on the company's financial troubles. The proposed distillery was supposed to be constructed on Paynes Depot Road in Scott County, but instead of construction progress, liens and lawsuits have piled up against the company.

Several businesses filed liens against entities tied to owner Darin Dillow for unpaid bills and mortgages. Records show Dillow owes money for construction and services completed at his personal property on Soards Road, where he advertises bourbon tastings.

Six months later, Dillow continues advertising bourbon tastings and tours at his home location for $18 per person, according to the company's website.

In a statement, Dillow's attorney Jason Morgan said Limestone Farms and its development partners "continue to make progress on the proposed new distillery in Georgetown and Scott County."

"This progress includes satisfaction of debt obligation(s), dismissal of litigation, and furthering the entire development project as a whole," Morgan said. "Unfortunately, Limestone Farms must defend itself against its former General Contractor's meritless claims and address subcontractors the General Contractor failed to pay."

Morgan added that the company is "thankful to the Kentucky Distillers' Association for its inclusion on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail."

"The bourbon industry is challenging, and Limestone Farms is fighting the good fight as many other distillers are, even those we have lost," Morgan said.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association did not respond to multiple requests for comment about what requirements companies must meet to be listed on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

According to industry standards, distilleries typically must be operational members of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, produce Kentucky bourbon, offer regular public tours and tastings, and comply with all state and federal regulations to join the trail.