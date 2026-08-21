UK trauma doctor on the emotional toll of treating young gunshot victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Five people were transported to the University of Kentucky's Emergency Department and Level One Trauma Center following last weekend's deadly shooting at Charles Young Park, including three juveniles.

The doctor leading that trauma team is now speaking about what happens inside those walls and the impact events like this can have on the people trying to save lives.

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Dr. Zachary Warriner said preparation is central to how the team responds to critical events.

"Our preparation for events like this weekend is key," Warriner said.

In critical moments, the trauma team works alongside local police and EMS to develop a stabilization plan.

"That's that continuum of care that gets delivered from the moment of the injury at the scene, uh, through the hospitalization here at UK," Warriner said.

But preparation doesn't eliminate the emotional weight.

"I think it can be difficult on the team, because they can put themselves in that same situation where this could happen to anyone," Warriner said.

Warriner said doctors and nurses must separate their emotions from the task in front of them.

"In the moment it's important that we focus on reassuring the patient, caring for them, and giving them what they need," Warriner said.

Still, the emotional impact doesn't disappear.

"Imagining your own child or your own loved one in that situation can make it quite difficult," Warriner said.

Warriner said the team itself becomes a vital support system for the people providing care.

"Supporting one another is a big part of building a competent trauma team and knowing that we can lean on one another," Warriner said.

For patients, the trauma can extend well beyond physical recovery.

"Our social workers, our case managers who can provide support with the impact it has on your mental health in addition to your physical injuries," Warriner said.

Warriner said one of the easiest ways the public can help the trauma center stay ready is by donating blood.

