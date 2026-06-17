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Versailles City Council enacts moratorium on data centers through 2026

City of Versailles votes no on data centers
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City of Versailles votes no on data centers
City of Versailles votes no on data centers
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VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Versailles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to impose a moratorium on data centers, halting all related development through December 31, 2026.

"What it does is it disallows the planning commission and the government to consider any kind of permits, approvals, development plans that would include a data center," Versailles Mayor Laura Dake said.

The move comes as data centers proliferate across Kentucky, including recent projects in Wolfe County.

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Dake said the issue came to her attention after Lexington enacted its own data center moratorium following the unexpected sale of a former Lexmark property to a data center developer.

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"I thought, I think this might be something that we need to do here in Versailles," said Dake.

While no companies have approached Versailles about data center development, Dake cited a 150-acre tract of industrial land along U.S. 60 as potentially attractive to future developers.

"No, I have not been approached. I don't believe planning and zoning has been approached. This is more of a kind of a proactive measure, versus something that we're reacting to," she said.

The moratorium gives the city time to study data center impacts and potentially amend local ordinances. Several residents who declined to speak on camera expressed concerns about data centers' community impact.

Dake predicted strong public opposition if data centers were proposed: "I feel very certain that the rooms would be full of citizens clamoring against data centers."

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