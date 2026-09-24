Driver killed after passenger van crashes into fence in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky — A driver was killed after a passenger van ran off the road and struck a fence in rural Woodford County late Wednesday night, according to the Versailles Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Troy Pike, also known as Kentucky Route 33, and Carpenter Pike. Police said officers and other first responders found the van off the side of the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the driver’s name as they work to notify the person’s family.