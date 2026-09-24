Fire destroys Johnson County tire business, prompts large mutual-aid response

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Firefighters from multiple departments spent several hours battling a massive commercial fire early Thursday morning at Conley Tire along KY-40 in Johnson County.

According to Oil Springs Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to Conley Tire at approximately 1:19 a.m. after reports of a commercial structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the main building fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke and a collapsed roof. Crews also reported downed power lines at the scene.

Oil Springs Fire and Rescue immediately requested mutual aid from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue, Rockhouse Fire and Rescue and the Paintsville Fire Department. Paintsville firefighters brought aerial equipment to help attack the fire from above while additional crews worked to establish a steady water supply.

Fire officials said firefighting efforts were complicated by low water system pressure, forcing crews to shuttle water to the scene. After water pressure was increased, firefighters continued a defensive attack on the main building using handlines, a portable ground monitor and Class A foam.

At the same time, crews worked to save a nearby workshop building.

Officials said the fire was brought under control around 3 a.m. Overhaul operations began about an hour later, and the fire was fully extinguished by 7 a.m. KY-40 reopened in time for the morning commute.

No injuries were reported.

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