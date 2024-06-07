Victims' families speak out on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a crowd gathered in Lexington to remember those lost to gun violence, recognize survivors, and bring attention to the national crisis.

Lexington was one of many communities across the country to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which began in Chicago ten years ago.

In 2013, Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton was shot and killed on a playground. Soon after, Pendleton’s friends began wearing orange, the color hunters wear to prevent accidental shootings.

Since then, wearing orange has become a national symbol of gun violence awareness, especially on June 7, National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Covering Kentucky LPD: Man arrested and charged after kidnapping, sexual abuse incident Web Staff

In Lexington, Mayor Linda Gorton marked the occasion by proclaiming June 7 “Wear Orange Day.” Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt also shared some words after inviting gun violence survivors to join her at the podium.

One by one, family members of gun violence victims took the mic and shared harrowing stories with the crowd.

“My son, on May 28, 2023, was killed across the street in cold blood in front of the beautiful mural that I only hope was the last sight he saw and not his murderer’s face,” said Kathy Reel, speaking about her son, Kevin. “The murderer came up behind someone else, pulled a gun out of his pocket, and shot him dead in one shot. I had no idea that a person’s heart could hurt this much and you still be breathing.”

One woman told the crowd that her mother’s killer has yet to be identified, another talked about the pain of living when your loved one is gone.

“There's nothing like being a mother with no child. You have no child because someone decided to take a gun and murder yours,” said Marita Cole.

Cole lost her son Joshua to gun violence on May 22, 2017. May is always tough, according to Cole, with Mother’s Day, followed by her son’s death anniversary.

“I made it through May by the grace of God, but if I can make it through this year, that's all I pray for everyday, just let me get up and make it through one more day,” said Cole.

News Lexington man arrested, charged after firing shot at vehicle Erin Rosas

Every day in the U.S., 120 people are killed by gun violence. Cole wants something to change.

“I think we have to be more involved. It starts at home.”

Outside the home, groups like Moms Demand Action aren’t letting up. They want to see voters support gun sense candidates, they want more awareness, more support for survivors, and they’re fighting at the state level.

“We go to Frankfort, we go to committee hearings, we watch for the bills,” said Kathi Crowe, the local lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

You can learn more about Moms Demand Action’s efforts here.

