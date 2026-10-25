Wayne Baker, missing Laurel County man, found dead near London, deputies say

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 59-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Laurel County.

Wayne Baker's body was found off Payne Trail Road, about 2 miles east of London, around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. That is not far from Bush Elementary School.

Baker was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He was reported missing two days later, on Friday, Oct. 23.

His body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to help determine how he died.

Deputies said the investigation into his death remains ongoing.

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