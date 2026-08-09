Wolfe County Sheriff's Office's Loki the K9 to receive protective vest donation

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A four-legged member of the Wolfe County Sheriff's Office, Loki the K9, will be receiving new life-saving equipment thanks to a donation program through a national nonprofit organization.

Throughout the month of July, LEX News previously reported that two Magoffin County Sheriff's Office K9s, Mayday and Nitra, had both received a donated bullet and stab protected vest from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit founded in 2009 that aims to provide protective equipment to law enforcement dogs.

Now, another Kentucky sheriff's department will be receiving a new vest, according to a press release by the Wolfe County Sheriff's Office, embroidered with the sentiment, "Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always." The vest is expected to be delivered within the next 10 weeks.

According to the press release, the nonprofit organization has provided over 6,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9 million.

Loki was able to receive the protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s' donation program, which is open to dogs that are over 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement (or related) agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible for the program.

According to the sheriff's office, each vest has a value of $1,800. However, a single donation to the nonprofit of $1,050 sponsors the cost of one vest. Each protective vest weighs four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

To learn more about the nonprofit or to sponsor a vest for another Kentucky K9, visit this link.

See LEX News' previous coverage on the Vested Interest in K9s' donation program below:

Magoffin County Sheriff's Office's Nitra the K9 receives protective vest donation

Covering Kentucky Nitra the K9 of Magoffin County receives protective vest donation Mack Carmack

Covering Kentucky Mayday the K9 receives protective vest donation Mack Carmack