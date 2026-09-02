Kentucky youth pastor charged with child sex crimes now facing federal charges

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Lexington adds new details to the case against Lincoln County youth pastor Jason Coulter.

According to an affidavit filed by an FBI Special Agent, Coulter contacted the Kentucky State Police on Aug. 14 and said he wanted to confess to crimes. The affidavit states Coulter told investigators he communicated with the 17 year-old-girl through TikTok and Snapchat.

The complaint alleges Coulter told investigators he exchanged explicit messages and images with the teenager over about six weeks in spring 2026 and that they met twice for sexual activity, once at a park in Mercer County and once in his vehicle in Lincoln County.

The affidavit states the girl later told Kentucky State Police that she and Coulter engaged in sexual activity on two occasions and exchanged nude images through Snapchat and TikTok.

Federal prosecutors allege Coulter used online platforms to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b).

Court records show Coulter was arrested on the federal complaint and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Frankfort at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The federal complaint notes that search warrants were obtained for both phones involved, as well as Snapchat account records, and that those investigative results were still pending at the time the affidavit was filed.

Coulter had previously posted a $10,000 bond on the state charges before federal authorities arrested him on the new charge. He is currently being held at the Woodford County Detention Center pending an initial appearance in federal court Thursday. As of Wednesday, no bond had been set in the federal case.

Coulter also faces state charges in Lincoln and Mercer counties. Court records indicate his Lincoln County case has been sent to a grand jury for review.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.