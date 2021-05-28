Attorney for Bryan Carroll argues to reduce bond following arrest at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The attorney for the man accused of bringing weapons and explosives to UK Hospital will soon be arguing to have his bond reduced.

Bryan Carroll was arrested outside the hospital after a tip from the Versailles Police Department that he was coming with guns.

Officers say they found several weapons on him, along with explosives in his car and later at his home.

On Friday, Carroll pleaded not guilty to an indictment on weapons and explosives charges. His attorney, Parker Mincey, argued his $155,000 bond should be lowered.

"Nobody was harmed, threatened, or directly put in danger in this incident," said Mincey.

The prosecutor, Eric Finke, said he had plenty of evidence showing it shouldn't.

"While there, thankfully, were no injuries in this case, if you were to see the evidence of what could have occurred on this day and what could have occurred to the hospital staff, UK students, and other people involved in this case, I think $155,000 is not adequate necessarily for what could have occurred."

The two sides will present their arguments over Carroll's bond at his next hearing on July 28th.