Report: Authorities in KY searching for inmate who escaped custody a 2nd time

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Estill County Sheriff's Office reported that authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped custody for the second time in months.

The sheriff's office detailed that 43-year-old Jeffery Harrison of Lexington escaped custody on Tuesday morning while officers transported him from the Estill County Courthouse for an appearance. Officials reported that he got out of his handcuffs and shackles.

Helicopters are reportedly in the air searching for Harrison and officials are on the ground searching the area of the courthouse.

KSP described Harrison as standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

KSP asked that anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Harrison, contact local law enforcement or KSP, Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

LEX 18 previously reported that in May, officials said Harrison was "inadvertently released from the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville." State police reported at the time that he was released after he falsely identified himself as his brother, who was scheduled to be released.