Pre-trial conference set for man accused of killing Richmond couple

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thomas Birl was arraigned in court Thursday morning. He pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial conference was set for February 3, 2022.

Birl, 51, is charged with killing Chris and Gracie Hager. He was indicted on six felony charges including counts of capital murder, first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

Police say on August 3rd, Birl, using a stolen gun, shot and killed the Hagers outside a duplex the couple owned. Birl was staying there at the time. Police say he then set fire to the building and involved police in a standoff that lasted hours.

The victims, Chris and Gracie Hager, were well-known in Richmond and involved in the community. Chris Hager was 54 and his wife, Gracie, was 52.