Dentist charged in connection with killing of Amber Spradlin released on bond

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The father of the man charged with murder in the death of Amber Spradlin has been released from jail on bond, according to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney II was released Thursday on a $250,000 cash bond, two days after his arrest, according to the jail and court records.

McKinney is accused of helping his son, MK McKinney, destroy or remove evidence tied to the killing of Spradlin. He’s also accused of giving MK McKinney a chance to drive to Morehead before calling 9-1-1 on the night Spradlin was killed, according to prosecutors.

He is required to remain in home incarceration on GPS monitoring, according to court records.

Dr. McKinney is charged with seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

MK McKinney, 24, is charged with murder and seven counts of complicity to tampering with physical evidence in the case. His bond was set at $5 million.

The father and son were arraigned Wednesday in Floyd County Circuit Court along with another man charged in the case, 23-year-old Josh Mullins. Mullins’ bond was set at $100,000.

Spradin, 38, was stabbed to death in June of 2023 in a Floyd County home owned by Dr. McKinney.

At the arraignment Wednesday, prosecutors argued that Dr. McKinney orchestrated the cleanup of bloody clothing and the house after Spradlin was killed and made sure that MK McKinney was in Morehead before 9-1-1 was called.

Prosecutors said they believe Mullins helped cover up the killing at the direction of Dr. McKinney.

Spradlin’s family has been calling for answers in the case for over a year.

The three men charged were arrested Tuesday.