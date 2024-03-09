Bond revoked in prior cases for man charged in detective shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 27-year-old man who was out on bond when he was charged last week ina shooting that injured a Lexington Police detective had his bond in those prior cases revoked on Friday.

Daquis Sharp had four pending felony cases at the time of the shooting last Wednesday, and he’d been released on bond in each of them. Each time, there was a condition of his release that he have “no new arrests or violation of the law,” but he remained out on bondwith each new arrest.

After he and two others were charged in the shooting that left the Lexington detective with minor injuries last week, prosecutors filed a motion for his bond in his four prior pending cases be revoked and forfeited. If the bond is forfeited, the people who paid it do not get the money back.

In court Friday, all three Fayette Circuit Court judges over his prior pending cases – Chief Judge Kim Bunnell, Judge Thomas Travis and Judge Diane Minnifield – ordered that Sharp’s bond release be revoked.

Sharp’s attorney did not object to his bond release being revoked, but did ask that it not be forfeited.

Minnifield ruled that the bond in the case she was handling would not be forfeited. Travis set the issue for a hearing at a later date so the family could have a chance to say why they felt the bond should not be forfeited.

Bunnell put the issue of bond forfeiture on hold pending the outcome of Sharp’s most recent case.