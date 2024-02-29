One of three charged in shooting of Lexington detective was out on bond

The oldest of the three men charged in connection with a shooting late Wednesday nightthat injured a detective was out on bond and had four felony cases pending in Fayette County, according to court records.

In the case of Wednesday’s shooting, Daquis Sharp, 27, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sharp is awaiting trial on two 2019 cases, one involving trafficking of a controlled substance near a school and the other including wanton endangerment. He also has pending court cases from 2021 with charges including wanton endangerment, fleeing and marijuana possession, according to court records. There are three circuit court judges handling Sharp's ongoing cases.

Records show he had posted bond in several of the cases, most recently a $3,000 surety bond in November of 2021 on the 2019 wanton endangerment case.

Sharp was charged with robbery and other counts in a reported home invasion in 2017 and pleaded guilty to lesser charges in 2019, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years with credit for time served.

Sharp had 286 days of jail credit and was on supervised release by January 2020, according to the Department of Corrections.

By April 2020, he was facing new charges, including wanton endangerment, in a different case, according to court records. That case is still ongoing.

As of Thursday night, Sharp and another suspect, Jatiece Parks, were also charged in connection to a 2023 Lexington shooting that injured three people. They're both charged with assault and wanton endangerment in that case.

A background search on the other suspect in Wednesday night’s shooting that injured the detective, 19-year-old Zalan Dulin, didn’t show any criminal history.