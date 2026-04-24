Distillery operator accused of using neighbor's cattle & equipment for loan, appears in court

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown distillery operator is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly using a neighboring family's cattle and farm equipment as collateral for a $100,000 loan.

Darin Dillow, who runs LF Heritage Distilling, appeared in court after being indicted on one count of theft by deception over $10,000.

According to the indictment, Dillow claimed the McIntosh family's property as his own in August 2024 to secure a loan from a Lexington lending company.

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Faye McIntosh, whose family owns the farm next to Dillow's home and distillery operation, attended the arraignment. She said Dillow and his family have been lifelong friends of her family.

"I was shocked how fast my heart was racing to see him in person," McIntosh said.

The McIntosh farm, which the family has owned since 1985, is located next to Dillow's home and distilling operation on Soards Road. Until recently, Dillow held bourbon tours and tastings at the property, previously known as Limestone Farms Distillery.

"There's no words to describe what [I feel] in my heart right now... He goes to add credit and borrows money off their cattle and our farm equipment and insinuates that's his farm, and we've owned it since 1985. That hurts deep. That cuts deep," McIntosh said.

The theft charge is one of several mounting legal issues for Dillow. Several companies have filed liens and lawsuits alleging he owes them money for unpaid work performed on his property.

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LEX 18 INVESTIGATES has also learned the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage and Control is investigating Dillow.

In an email, the agency confirmed the probe but added that no notice of violation has been issued at this time.

"ABC has an open investigation at 197 Soards Road," the agency said.

Following his court appearance, LEX 18 tried to speak with Dillow and his attorneys but they had no comment as they walked away.

For the McIntosh family, the situation has left them feeling betrayed by someone they trusted.

"That's what hurts. Someone that you think you can trust. I mean, the boy was preaching a month ago at Penn Memorial Baptist Church in Stamping Ground. I asked my grandson, I said, 'What would you preach about?' He said, 'Forgiveness, I guess, Nanny,'" said McIntosh.

Dillow is scheduled to return to court for another hearing on the theft case in June.